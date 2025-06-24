Jayden Danns Injury: Ends disappointing loan

Danns didn't play a minute for Sunderland on loan due to an ongoing back injury.

Danns struggled with a back issue throughout the season, but it was believed to be gone after he started and went 83 minutes in a Champions League match against PSV. Instead, he went on loan and never saw the pitch for Sunderland. If he can get back to health over the summer, he'll either fight for time in Liverpool's attack or go on loan to get more pitch time.