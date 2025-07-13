Menu
Jayden Hibbert News: Makes MLS debut in net

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 13, 2025

Hibbert made four saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Toronto FC.

Hibbert saw his first appearance in MLS play Saturday, doing well as he prevented four shots from finding the back of the net while allowing one goal. This will be something to watch moving forward, as he took regular starter Brad Guzan's spot despite no notice of an injury. He will now hope to see the start again next contest, altouhg that is up in the air.

Jayden Hibbert
Atlanta United
