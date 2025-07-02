Jayden Nelson News: Back with Vancouver
Nelson is back in Vancouver after ending his international duty with Canada and is available for Friday's clash against LA Galaxy, according to Canada Soccer Daily.
Nelson is back from international duty with Canada and will be available for Friday's clash against LA Galaxy. The forward has been a regular starter in the frontline for the Whitecaps this season and will either return to the starting XI right away or play in the second half off the bench.
