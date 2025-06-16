J.C. Ngando News: Scores in Saturday's loss

J.C. Ngando scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Columbus Crew.

Ngando scored a goal in the 6th minute assisted by Daniel Rios, a goal which tied the match at 1-1 early on. It marked his first goal of the season to go along with his three assists. He also created one chance before he was subbed off in the 64th minute for Johnny Selemani.