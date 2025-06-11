Menu
Jean-Charles Castelletto headshot

Jean-Charles Castelletto News: Defensive pillar for Canaries

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 11, 2025

Castelletto started all his 30 Ligue 1 matches for Nantes during the 2024-25 season.

Castelletto was a model of consistency, providing dependable centre-back performances over 2,622 minutes. He anchored the backline, contributing to Nantes' defensive shape and setting a new career high with an impressive 148 clearances. His calm positioning and reading of the game remain vital to the team's solidity and he improved his attacking stats with a career-high 17 shots even though he couldn't find the back of the net this season. With three years left on his contract, there is no doubt that Castelletto will remain an important figure in the Canaries backline for the next campaign.

Jean-Charles Castelletto
Nantes
More Stats & News
