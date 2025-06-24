Jean-Eudes Aholou News: Departs Angers as free agent

Aholou has terminated his contract running until June 2026 by mutual agreement with Angers, the club announced.

Aholou is departing Angers after one season following a mutual agreement to terminate his contract, which was initially set to run until June 2026. The midfielder played 29 games for the SCO across all competitions and scored two goals. Aholou is now set for free agency, which is good news for him since he was likely to see a decrease in playing time next season due to the arrival of Louis Mouton and the contract extensions of Yassine Belkhdim and Pierrick Capelle, all of whom play in his area.