Jeevan Singh Badwal Injury: Assists, subs off injured Sunday

Badwal delivered an assist but left with an undisclosed issue during Sunday's 1-0 win over Los Angeles Football Club.

Badwal put a ball into the box from the left flank which led to the lone goal of the match after 20 minutes of play in Los Angeles. He was then replaced by Antoine Coupland during the second half due to an apparent problem. However, in the absence of further information about the issue, there's hope that Badwal will be able to play again next weekend. He notched his first assist of the year Sunday, adding to his total of two goal involvements over the last four games.