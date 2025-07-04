Jeevan Singh Badwal News: Starts against Galaxy

Badwal (undisclosed) is in the starting lineup for Friday's clash versus Los Angeles Galaxy.

Badwal avoided a serious problem despite leaving with slight discomfort in his previous appearance, where he also delivered his first assist of the season. The young midfielder will attempt to take advantage of the momentum after scoring and assisting once in his last four league matches played (three starts). His presence is welcome news for a team that is without Ralph Priso (suspension) and Andres Cubas (ankle), although at some point those players could return and take his place.