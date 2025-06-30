Jeff Gal News: Allows two in win

Gal made zero saves and conceded two goals during Saturday's 3-2 win over Charlotte.

Gal didn't see much action during the first half but suddendly things changed for him as he saw the opposition scoring twice in a three-minute span just before the hour mark to get back in contention. The goalkeeper wasn't at fault for either goal but the fact that he didn't make a single save definitely hurt his fantasy output. With Chris Brady (not injury related) still with USMNT at Gold Cup, Gal will still have a couple chances to bounce back during upcoming games.