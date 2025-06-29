Jefferson Diaz News: Sets up one of two goals
Diaz had an assist while creating two chances and making four clearances during Saturday's 2-2 draw with New York Red Bull.
Diaz set up Anthony Markanich in the 45th minute assisting Minnesota's second goal while leading the team with two chances created. The assist was the first since May for the defender as he's combined for two shots, four tackles and 12 clearances over his lats three appearances.
