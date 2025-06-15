Jeppe Tverskov News: Assists in road win

Tverskov assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 4-2 victory over Minnesota United.

Tverskov put in an all-around effort that included the final pass before Milan Iloski's second goal during stoppage time at Minnesota. The midfielder also posted a season-high total of six clearances in his 17th consecutive MLS start. The assist increased his count to three, all of which came in his last five matchups. He'll look to remain influential in both defensive and passing duties for a team that has the second-highest possession average in the competition.