Jeremy Doku Injury: Hoping for more starts

Doku started and scored in Wednesday's 2-0 Club World Cup win against Wydad.

Doku ended the season with some bright performances, but his goal scoring never really came through at a consistent rate. He'll hope that turns a corner in 2025/26 and if not, it's likely his starting minutes will remain sporadic. While a role isn't guaranteed, his ability to carve up defenders on the wing is unlike most in the world and will be hoping for more than 2,000 league minutes in the coming campaign.