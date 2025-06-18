Menu
Jeremy Sebas News: Joins Bastia permanently

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 18, 2025

Sebas has joined Bastia from Strasbourg on a permanent move, the club announced.

Sebas spent the last six months on loan with the Corsican club and will now join them on a permanent deal. He signed his first professional contract with Strasbourg in 2023 and made 30 appearances for the Alsacian side under coaches Patrick Vieira and Liam Rosenior. Since the winter transfer window, Sebas started 13 games for Bastia and contributed to a strong second half of the season.

