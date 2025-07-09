Jeremy Toljan News: Heads to Levante

Toljan has agreed to a contract until 2027 with Levante after leaving Sassuolo.

Toljan kept playing with Sassuolo after the relegation but didn't renew his contract after contributing to a quick promotion, moving on and finding a new home in Spain. He has been a consistent starter in Italy and tallied five assists, 18 key passes, 50 crosses (11 accurate) and 42 clearances in 25 appearances in his last season in the top flight.