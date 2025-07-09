Menu
Jeremy Toljan News: Heads to Levante

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 9, 2025

Toljan has agreed to a contract until 2027 with Levante after leaving Sassuolo.

Toljan kept playing with Sassuolo after the relegation but didn't renew his contract after contributing to a quick promotion, moving on and finding a new home in Spain. He has been a consistent starter in Italy and tallied five assists, 18 key passes, 50 crosses (11 accurate) and 42 clearances in 25 appearances in his last season in the top flight.

Jeremy Toljan
Levante
