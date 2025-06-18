Jessy Deminguet News: Staying with Metz

Deminguet has signed with Metz from Strasbourg, according to his new club.

Deminguet is not going to return to Strasbourg after the purchase option was met on his loan following Metz's promotion, as he will instead stay with Metz. He is now linked to the club until 2028, already having been a starter in his first season with them. He will look to maintain that role this season and help them remain in Ligue 1, especially seeing that he already has experience in Ligue 1.