Jesus Bueno Injury: Scores, leaves injured

Bueno scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-1 win over Charlotte FC. He was subbed off due to injury in the 57th minute.

Bueno recorded his first goal of the season, however it come with a price after coming off injured. He's appeared the last five games in a row, totaling four starts while collecting seven shots (two on target), five chances created and six crosses (one won) in that span. The midfielder will have an extra week of rest before the next MLS match on June 25th.