Jesus Bueno Injury: Training in right way

Bueno is back available after pulling his hamstring in the last game against Charlotte as he was training in the right way and is ready to be competitive again. Since Danley Jean Jacques could need some rest after coming back late on Tuesday night from international duty and that he may not play the whole game on Wednesday against Chicago, Bueno could start again in the midfield.