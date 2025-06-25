Jesus Bueno News: Substitute option against Chicago
Bueno (hamstring) is on the bench for Wednesday's encounter with Chicago Fire.
Bueno wasn't forced to miss any games with the injury he picked up in a June 14 performance against Charlotte, where he also scored his first goal of the year. The central midfielder has seen increased action and even taken some corner kicks over the last couple of months, but he remains in contention with players like Danley Jean Jacques and Jovan Lukic.
