Jesus Ferreira News: Two goal contributions in win

Ferreira scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 win versus Austin FC.

Ferreira finished first time at the back post Saturday to open the scoring and give Seattle the lead just before halftime. Shortly after the restart, the forward sent a cutting pass into the opponent half to assist Seattle's second goal and ice the match. Ferreira contributed one interception and one clearance to the team's clean sheet effort over his 75 minute shift. On the season, he's scored twice and supplied three assists across 17 appearances (14 starts).