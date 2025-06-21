Menu
Jesus Hernandez News: Moves to Mazatlan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 21, 2025

Hernandez transferred from Leon to Mazatlan in the summer transfer window, his new club announced Friday.

Hernandez made only six appearances for Leon in all competitions while failing to record a single minute in the last Liga MX tournament. After so much time out, it appears the winger will initially be a depth option for his new squad behind players like Nicolas Benedetti, Anderson Duarte and Omar Moreno. Still, Hernandez should find opportunities to approach the level he displayed at Pachuca, where he had 44 shots, 82 crosses, three goals and one assist in 40 games between 2022 and 2024.

Jesus Hernandez
Mazatlán
