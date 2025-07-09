Jesus Hernandez News: Returns to Gallos

Hernandez is back in Queretaro after leaving Tijuana prior to the 2025/26 season, the club announced Tuesday.

Hernandez scored a goal in 45 minutes played in January but didn't appear again for the border city team, falling behind Jose Raul Zuniga and Shamar Nicholson on the depth chart. The Mexican has been productive at the youth level, and he even took part in some matches for the U23 national team. He'll now be back with the club where he debuted, and he'll compete for a spot with Brian Alejandro Rubio and Daniel Lopez.