Jesus Murillo Injury: Inactive due to knee issue

Murillo missed Friday's opening clash against America because he picked up a knee injury, Somos Bravos reports.

Murillo was projected to be Moises Mosquera's partner at center-back as he was for much of the previous campaign. However, that spot was taken by Diego Ochoa in the round one match. The extent of the Colombian's problem remains a question, although he has a history of blows that prevented him from playing for multiple weeks in the past.