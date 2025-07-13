Jesus Owono News: Resigns with Alaves, loan out
Owono has agreed to a contract extension with Alaves through 2029, however will play for FC Andorra on loan for the 2025/26 season.
Owono has committed his future to Alaves, however will look to gain experience with Andorra after only appearing six times in 2024/25. In that span, the keeper started five of those games, allowing seven goals on seven saves.
Jesus Owono
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now