Jesus Owono News: Resigns with Alaves, loan out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 13, 2025

Owono has agreed to a contract extension with Alaves through 2029, however will play for FC Andorra on loan for the 2025/26 season.

Owono has committed his future to Alaves, however will look to gain experience with Andorra after only appearing six times in 2024/25. In that span, the keeper started five of those games, allowing seven goals on seven saves.

