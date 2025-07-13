Menu
Jesus Ricardo Angulo News: Scores goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 13, 2025

Angulo scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 win over Club Necaxa.

Angulo had a strong 2024-25 Liga MX, which saw him log nine for both goals and assists, combining for an 18 G/A that is easily the best in his career. He is already off to a flying start after his goal Saturday, tying his 2023-24 season's scoring tally.

Jesus Ricardo Angulo
Toluca
