Jesus Ricardo Angulo News: Scores goal

Angulo scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 win over Club Necaxa.

Angulo had a strong 2024-25 Liga MX, which saw him log nine for both goals and assists, combining for an 18 G/A that is easily the best in his career. He is already off to a flying start after his goal Saturday, tying his 2023-24 season's scoring tally.