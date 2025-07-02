Jhonder Cadiz News: Moves to Pachuca

Cadiz has transferred from Leon to Pachuca prior to the Apertura 2025 campaign, the club announced Tuesday.

Cadiz will bolster the Hidalgo club's front line, covering the spot of Salomon Rondon, who recently left the squad. The new signing spent the last year with Leon, where he recorded 13 goals and four assists over 34 Liga MX games (23 starts), plus one assist in two Leagues Cup matches. He has also made 17 international appearances for Venezuela, scoring twice in the Vinotinto jersey. He's expected to enter a competition for the center-forward position with John Kennedy and Illian Hernandez.