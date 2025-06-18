Joan Garcia News: Leaves Espanyol
Garcia paid his release clause and ended his contract with Espanyol, the club announced.
Garcia is now a free agent after paying his release clause and therefore ending his contract with Espanyol. The goalie had a decent season, appearing in 38 games, making 145 saves, and securing eight clean sheets. Garcia has been heavily linked with FC Barcelona, which will likely be his next destination to continue his career.
Joan Garcia
Free Agent
