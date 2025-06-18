Joan Garcia News: Signs with Barcelona

Garcia has signed with Barcelona from Espanyol, according to his new club.

Garcia is finally signing his highly anticipated move to Barcelona, having moved from Espanyol after his release clause was paid, and now inking a deal until 2031. This is a solid move for Barcelona, with the goalkeeper registering eight clean sheets, 51 goals allowed and 145 saves in 38 appearances last campaign. He will likely rival Marc-Andre ter Stegen for the starting spot, possibly even pushing him out ahead of the season.