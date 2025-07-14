Joan Jordan Injury: Set for surgery

Jordan is set to undergo surgery on his back for a herniated disc, according to his club.

Jordan is seeing an unfortunate start to his preseason with Sevilla, as he will now need surgery on a herniated disc. This is a tough blow for the midfielder, as his return will depend on his recovery, meaning he could miss anywhere from a few weeks to months. He spent last season on loan with Alaves, so this isn't a major loss, but any minutes he way have had locked up could disappear due to his issues.