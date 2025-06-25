Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Joao Felix headshot

Joao Felix News: Looking for a new team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 25, 2025

Felix wasn't bought out by Milan following his loan spell from Chelsea, Yahoo Sports informed.

Felix got off to a decent start and had a strong finish, although Milan no longer had anything on the line at that point, but failed to leave his mark for most of his spell. He put up two goals, 37 shots (13 on target) and 13 key passes in 17 matches (10 starts). He won't stay at Chelsea.

Joao Felix
Chelsea
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now