Joao Felix News: Looking for a new team
Felix wasn't bought out by Milan following his loan spell from Chelsea, Yahoo Sports informed.
Felix got off to a decent start and had a strong finish, although Milan no longer had anything on the line at that point, but failed to leave his mark for most of his spell. He put up two goals, 37 shots (13 on target) and 13 key passes in 17 matches (10 starts). He won't stay at Chelsea.
