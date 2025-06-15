Joao Klauss News: Historic MLS hat trick

Klauss scored three goals to go with five shots (three on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus Los Angeles Galaxy.

Klauss produced the first-ever hat trick in St. Louis City history, scoring in the 35th, 47th, and 95th minutes to complete the comeback. All goals came from open play, boosting his season tally to five in 17 appearances and matching his total from last year in 10 fewer games. Klauss' performance was hailed as a turning point for his club and will definitely boost his confidence to aim to match his 10-goal first season from 2023 with St. Louis.