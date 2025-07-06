Joao Klauss News: Scores header in loss

Klauss scored one goal to go with seven shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-2 defeat versus Real Salt Lake.

Klauss scored St. Louis' first goal in the 51st minute, heading home a Marcel Hartel corner to cut the deficit to 2-1. The strike was his seventh goal of the season in 20 appearances, keeping him among the team's top scorers. Klauss also tied his season high with seven shots and remains in good form with six goals in his last six games.