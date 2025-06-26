Menu
Joao Klauss News: Scores in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 26, 2025

Klauss scored one goal to go with seven shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Wednesday's 4-2 defeat to Orlando City SC.

Klauss pulled one goal back in first-half stoppage time, firing the ball into the bottom-left corner. He ended the game with seven shots, a season high for him, although he couldn't help his team secure any points against Orlando. Klauss has now scored five goals in the last four contests while firing 17 shots in the same span.

Joao Klauss
St. Louis City SC
More Stats & News
