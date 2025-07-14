Joao Ortiz News: Quiet outing Sunday

Ortiz generated one shot (zero on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to St. Louis City SC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 59th minute.

Ortiz was back in the starting XI yet again Sunday, seeing his second straight start after two matches going unused. However, he would struggle in his 65 minutes of play, only earning one shot. He has had a tough debut season with the club thus far, still without a goal contribution in his 16 appearances (13 starts).