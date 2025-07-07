Joao Paulo Injury: Will miss rest of 2025 season

Paulo will miss the rest of the 2025 MLS season due to an ACL injury, Niko Moreno of MLS.com reports.

The Brazilian midfielder tore the same ACL he operated on a few years ago, and he's going to be sidelined for an extended period, effectively ending his 2025 campaign. This is the second Seattle player who will miss the rest of the season with an ACL injury, as it also happened to Paul Arriola (knee).