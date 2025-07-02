Joao Pedro News: Completes Chelsea move

Pedro has completed a transfer to Chelsea from Brighton, signing an eight-year deal.

Pedro makes the move to Chelsea on an eight-year deal, which had been rumored in recent weeks. It comes after Pedro was dropped from the Brighton squad late last season after getting into a dust up with his teammates. While problematic at times, he had a solid stint with Brighton, hitting 10 goals and six assists last season aided by five penalties. It's unclear what his role will be at Chelsea with Liam Delap and Cole Palmer the expected starters in Pedro's preferred positions, so that will be something that has to be ironed out in the early season unless he moves into a role on the wing.