Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Joao Pedro headshot

Joao Pedro News: Going back to Charlotte

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 30, 2025

Pedro has ended his loan to Rio Ave and is heading back to Charlotte, the club announced.

Pedro spent half of the season on loan to Portuguese side Rio Ave, playing in six games and providing one assist. The left-back is now heading back to Charlotte at the end of his loan spell, with his future a bit unclear as it is not certain whether he will return to the Crown senior squad or be loaned out or sold again.

Joao Pedro
Charlotte FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now