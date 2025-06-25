Joao Pedro News: Joins Atletico San Luis

Pedro has made a move to Atletico San Luis from English team Hull City, his new club announced Tuesday.

Pedro arrives at San Luis with extensive experience in Europe after playing for teams in Portugal, Italy, Turkey and England. The striker had some outstanding moments between 2014 and 2022 when he helped Cagliari achieve promotion and remain in Serie A, totaling 71 goals over 207 matches played in that competition. Although his performance declined, he also enjoyed significant activity last season in the English second division, where he scored six times in 35 appearances (25 starts). He should have a few strong years ahead of him, making him an attractive signing at Liga MX level for a team that needed a center-forward to compete with youngsters Yan Phillipe and Diego Abitia.