Joaquin News: Picks one match ban

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 26, 2025

Fernandez will miss Saturday's game against Salt Lake due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in the league, resulting in a one-match ban.

Fernandez has accumulated five yellow cards in MLS and will be suspended for Saturday's match against Salt Lake. He has been a regular starter in the backline for Sporting Kansas, so his absence will force a change in the starting XI, with young Ian James a possible replacement for that game.

