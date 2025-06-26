Joaquin News: Picks one match ban
Fernandez will miss Saturday's game against Salt Lake due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in the league, resulting in a one-match ban.
Fernandez has accumulated five yellow cards in MLS and will be suspended for Saturday's match against Salt Lake. He has been a regular starter in the backline for Sporting Kansas, so his absence will force a change in the starting XI, with young Ian James a possible replacement for that game.
