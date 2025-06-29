Joaquin Pereyra News: Assists in draw

Pereyra had an assist while taking an off target shot, crossing three times (one accurate) and creating two chances during Saturday's 2-2 draw with New York Red Bull.

Pereyra set up Kelvin Yeboah in the 32nd minute assisting Minnesota's first goal while leading the team with two chances created. The assist was the first since May 18th for Pereyra who has combined for two shots, five chances created and seven crosses over his last three appearances.