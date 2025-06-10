Jobe Bellingham News: Transfers to Dortmund

Bellingham has completed a transfer to Dortmund from Sunderland, according to his former club.

Bellingham is going to follow in similar footsteps as his brother, as he departed England for Germany and has joined Dortmund on a permanent deal. This ends his two-year stay with Sunderland, featuring in 90 games while registering 11 goals and four assists, also adding a Championship Young Player of the Season and making the Team of the season in the 2024/25 season. He hopes to take on a similar role to his brother when he joins Dortmund and see plenty of time immediately. However, he may be eased into action a bit more with his new club, as this will be his first chance within a top-five European League.