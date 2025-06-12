Joe Aribo News: Rotated down the stretch
Aribo scored three goals in 32 appearances (21 starts) in the Premier League.
Aribo was a consistent starter early in the season, but saw his role dwindle after relegation was confirmed. The midfielder only started one of the final five matches, going unused in three of them. He was a consistent option, playing 38 times, to get Southampton promoted into the Premier League in the prior season.
