Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Joe Willis headshot

Joe Willis News: Concedes two against Revs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 27, 2025

Willis made two saves and allowed two goals in Wednesday's 3-2 win against the New England Revolution.

Willis was beaten twice while making just as many saves Wednesday, a mediocre match for the goalie. This comes after he just recorded a clean sheet in his last outing, remaining at five this campaign. He will look ahead to the weekend for a better match when facing D.C. United on Saturday.

Joe Willis
Nashville SC
