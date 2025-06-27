Joe Willis News: Concedes two against Revs
Willis made two saves and allowed two goals in Wednesday's 3-2 win against the New England Revolution.
Willis was beaten twice while making just as many saves Wednesday, a mediocre match for the goalie. This comes after he just recorded a clean sheet in his last outing, remaining at five this campaign. He will look ahead to the weekend for a better match when facing D.C. United on Saturday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now