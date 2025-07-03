Joel Roca News: Extends contract with Girona

Roca has extended his contract with Girona until 2029, the club announced.

Roca was on loan to CD Mirandes last season and had a brilliant spell there as he nearly helped the team reach the Spanish top flight. For his first professional season, he played 38 games, logging 1,730 minutes, scoring six goals and providing three assists. Roca already made his team debut with the senior squad of Girona in 2022/23 and could potentially play a role in 2025/26.