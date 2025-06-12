Joel Veltman News: Hampered by injuries
Veltman made 21 appearances (19 starts) in the Premier League.
Veltman opened the season as the top choice at right-back and seemed set to continue in a large role before a few injuries derailed him. The defender is certainly likely to be a consistent contributor next season, though it was Mats Wieffer who started the final six matches at right-back, and he shined in that span.
