Joel Waterman News: Set for suspension
Waterman is back from international duty with Canada and will serve a suspension after accumulating five yellow cards in the league.
Waterman has returned to training in Montreal following his international duty in the Gold Cup with Canada, but he will miss the match against Miami on Saturday due to a suspension after picking up his fifth yellow card in the league. Dawid Bugaj is expected to replace him as the right-back for that game.
