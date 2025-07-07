Joelinton Injury: Fit to start pre-season duties

Joelinton (knee) is expected to participate in full training Monday during Newcastle's first pre-season session, according to Craig Hope of The Daily Mail.

Joelinton ended the 2024/25 season on the sidelines but still recorded four goals and three assists across 29 starts for the Magpies. When healthy and available, Joelinton should be a regular presence in midfield alongside Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes.