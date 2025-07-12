Joelinton News: Back in preseason

Joelinton (knee) appeared for 45 minutes in a friendly against Carlisle United. "I feel fully fit and happy," he told NUFC.

Joelinton was expected to take the field for the preseason, and he has, with the midfielder getting time in a friendly. This should clear him moving forward, leaving him fit for the start of the season. He started in all 29 appearances last season while scoring four goals and three assists, and should be a starter once again this season.