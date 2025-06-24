Johan Manzambi News: Extends contract with Freiburg

Manzambi has extended his contract with Freiburg, the club announced.

Manzambi arrived at the academy of Freiburg in January 2023 and got promoted to the senior squad during the 2024/25 season. He made his Bundesliga debut in September 2024 and scored his first league goal in April 2025 to secure a last-minute win against Gladbach. He appeared in 11 games this season, scoring two goals and providing two assists. Earlier this month, he made his debut with Switzerland and scored his first national team goal against the USMNT.