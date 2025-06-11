Johann Lepenant News: Decent presence in midfield

Lepenant played 29 Ligue 1 matches for Nantes during the 2024-25 season, scoring two goals and adding one assist.

Lepenant adapted quickly after his summer loan from Lyon, starting 29 league games and contributing to three goals. His defensive stats were equally impressive, with 68 tackles, 23 clearances and 18 interceptions, the first two being career highs in Ligue 1. Lepenant maintained control of the midfield alongside Pedro Chirivella and his discipline (only three yellow cards) and robust work rate made him a vital engine in Nantes' lineup during a difficult season. The French midfielder will now head back to his parent club Lyon after playing the U21 EURO Championship with France.