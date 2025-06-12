Johannes Eggestein News: Departs St. Pauli as free agent

Eggestein is departing St. Pauli at the end of his contract, the club announced.

Eggestein scored 20 goals and provided 13 assists in 85 appearances for St. Pauli across all competitions. He joined the club in 2022, was the top scorer in his first half-season, and added six goals in the 2023-24 promotion campaign, including a brace against Nurnberg. In the 2024-25 Bundesliga season, he remained a regular starter until March and finished with three league goals before seeing reduced minutes later in the campaign.